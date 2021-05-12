Former India Cricketer RP Singh Loses Father To COVID-19, Ex-teammates Extend Condolences

In a tragic happening, former India cricketer RP Singh's father, Shiv Prasad Singh, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The former India pacer took to Twitter to break the news. Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla's father passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa," RP Singh tweeted.

Soon after his tweet, condolence messages poured in from former cricketers and RP Singh's ex-teammates. "Our heartfelt condolences," Ramesh Powar said in his tweet. Suresh Raina also extended his solidarity with Singh in his hour of grief while former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs, who played with RP Singh in the IPL while representing Deccan Chargers, also extended his condolences on Twitter.

Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om Shanti🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 12, 2021

Sorry to hear about your pops rp... stay strong buddy 🙏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 12, 2021

Our heartfelt condolences 🕉 नमः शिवाय — RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) May 12, 2021

Our deepest condolences to you and the family! Stay strong brother. #OmShanti 🙏🏼 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 12, 2021

May god give you and your family strength to go pass this demise🙏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 12, 2021

RP Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the game in September 2018. A left-hand fast bowler capable of swinging the ball, RP Singh was a prominent feature in the Indian line-up between 2007 and 2009. In the inaugural T20 World Cup, which India won, he was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 12 wickets in seven matches.

He had a pretty decent ODI record, wherein he played 58 matches, taking 69 wickets at an average of 33.95. There was success in the T20Is as well, with 15 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of just 6.81. While in the limited-overs format, there was decent success, RP Singh found the going tough in Test cricket. He played only 14 matches, taking just 40 wickets at an average of 42.05. Singh is vividly remembered for playing an impressive role during India's tour of England where he bagged12 wickets, which included a career-best 5 for 59.