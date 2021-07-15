Former India Cricketer Wants Ashwin To Play T20 World Cup If He Performs Well In IPL 2021

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan believes that Ravichandran Ashwin should be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup if he performs well in the IPL. Sivaramakrishnan, while speaking at a press conference, said Ashwin is an experienced campaigner and can be a good asset for Team India, especially against left-handed batsmen. Sivaramakrishnan praised Ashwin as an "outstanding bowler" and stated that if a team has a lot of left-handed batsmen, Ashwin is the best off-spinner Team India can field.

'There's no reason to exclude him if he performs well'

If the Chennai-based cricketer bowls well in the second half of the IPL, Sivaramakrishnan believes he should be included in Team India's T20 World Cup squad. The former spinner stated that Ashwin has recently improved his fitness and is reasonably good in the field, adding, "There's no reason to exclude him from the side if he gets going in the IPL." Ashwin played just five games in the first leg of IPL 2021, where he picked 1 wicket at an economy of 7.7. Ashwin made himself unavailable mid-season due to the COVID-19 crisis back home.

Sivaramakrishnan also backed spinner Kuldeep Yadav's return to the Indian squad, saying "He is a special talent and can come in handy for any side when he performs well". Kuldeep currently lacks confidence, according to Sivaramakrishnan, and his exclusion from the Kolkata Knight Riders' playing XI hasn't helped matters. Sivaramakrishnan stated that if Kuldeep works hard and performs well in the IPL, he may make a comeback for Team India.

Kuldeep Yadav has been included in the Indian white-ball squad that has travelled to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and as many T20I matches. Yadav, along with Yuzvendra Chahal, is expected to be included in the playing XI for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka because the surface is expected to be spin-friendly. The India-Sri Lanka series will begin on July 18.

(Image Credit: LaxmanSivarama/Twitter/PTI)