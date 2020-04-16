Former India Cricketers Back Indefinite Suspension; Not Cancellation Of IPL

Former India cricketers have strongly backed the BCCI's decision to postpone the IPL indefinitely due to Coronavirus pandemic but stopped short of demanding its cancellation altogether as it wouldn't have made economic sense when everything returns to normalcy with a possible window opening between September and November.

'BCCI looking for possible window later this year'

"Yes, it's a correct decision by BCCI to postpone it as we cant see cricket happening in the next 3-4 months. I think BCCI is looking for a possible window later on this year. If the Asia Cup or World T20 is cancelled then there would be every reason for BCCI to hold the IPL during that period in September and October. Pakistan has obviously raised objection but India will see its interest first. After the pandemic is over India need to resurrect its economy. IPL may just help the country in this process. I am not in favour of cancellation as it is not good for anyone and the economy as well. Let's be optimistic. India will fight and win and play cricket as well," former India player Atul Wasan told Republic TV on Thursday.

Other former India cricketers also shared similar sentiments backing BCCI's decision to postpone and not cancel the 2020 IPL as of now.

