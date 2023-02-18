Former India Opening Batsman Likely To Become Chief Selector After Chetan Sharma: Report

Former Indian opener Shiv Sunder Das is the frontrunner to replace Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the All-India Senior Selection Committee as reported by PTI. Sharma resigned from his post on Friday and the position is lying vacant since then. Shiv Sunder Das is currently a member of the selection committee and he is likely to be elevated to the role of interim chairman as things stand.

Chetan Sharma was reinstated as the selection committee chairman in January as the BCCI sacked the entire selection committee following India's dismal performance in the T20 World Cup. BCCI issued a statement announcing the new five-member selection committed headed by the former Indian pacer.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

The CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.

1) Chetan Sharma

2) Shiv Sundar Das

3) Subroto Banerjee

4) Salil Ankola

5) Sridharan Sharath

The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee."

Das could be the interim chairman as according to the BCCI constitution the player with the most Test caps is eligible for the top job. The 45-year-old donned the Indian jersey in 23 Test matches and also served as a batting coach in the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was later also appointed as the batting coach of the Indian women’s team back in 2021.

The immediate task of the existing selection committee would be to announce the squad for the remaining two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy and the three-match ODI series against the Aussies. India won the first Test match in Nagpur and needs to get favourable results in the Test series in an order to claim a place in the World Test Championship.