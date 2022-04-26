Former India Player Arun Lal Set To Tie The Knot Again At 66; Pics & Wedding Card Go Viral

Former India cricketer Arun Lal, who currently serves as the coach of Bengal in Indian domestic cricket, is all set to get married for the second time at the age of 66-year-old. The former India player will reportedly get married to his long-time friend Bul Bul Saha in a private ceremony in his hometown of Kolkata on May 2, 2022. The couple reportedly got engaged after dating each other for a while.

Meanwhile, pictures of Arun and 38-year-old Bul Bul Saha from their Haldi ceremony is going viral on social media, along with the picture of their wedding card. Lal got divorced from his first wife Reema a while back, but the Bengal coach still lives with her because of an illness. The new couple are expected to take care of Reema after their marriage. As per reports, Lal had taken the consensus of his ex-wife before taking the decision of marrying again and she was also spotted posing alongside Arun and Bul Bul in their haldi ceremony.

As per the viral wedding card, the couple will get married at the Peerless Inn in Esplanade, Kolkata in a private ceremony. Bul Bul reportedly works as a teacher and as per reports the couple got engaged last month. The couple have now decided to make their relationship public. Arun himself is a cancer survivor as he was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma four years back, which is a rare type of salivary glands cancer. He defeated the disease and went on to coach Bengal.

Arun is one of the flag bearers of Bengal cricket, as he won the Ranji Trophy trophy with the team as a player during the 1989-90 season. He represented the Indian cricket team in a total of 16 Test matches and 13 ODIs between 1982 and 1989 and has taken over the managerial role ever since. Under Lal’s mentorship, Bengal made it to the Ranji Trophy final in 2020, following a gap of 13 long years. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Bengal made it to the quarterfinals after picking up the highest point tally of 18 with three successive wins.

