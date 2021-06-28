Former India Selector Backs THIS Player To Replace Hardik Pandya As Pacer All-rounder

Former Team India selector Sarandeep Singh wants the BCCI to groom Shardul Thakur as a fast-bowling all-rounder who could replace Hardik Pandya in the longest format of the game with the latter not fit enough to bowl long spells. Singh, while speaking to news agency PTI, said someone like Shardul needs to be groomed for the future because the return of Hardik Pandya is still under the cloud and it's difficult to predict when will he be able to bowl again. Hardik has been struggling to bowl long spells for India and for the past couple of series he has been playing as a specialist batsman despite his role being otherwise.

Sarandeep Singh, who played for India between 2000-2002, said the team can't be relying on Hardik anymore because of his unavailability with the ball. The former India international player said nobody knows when Hardil will be available to bowl again, adding, "So, someone like Shardul, or for that matter even Vijay Shankar or Shivam Dube can be groomed". Shardul was one of the top performers for Team India during their Test series against Australia and England earlier this year. The all-rounder made contributions with both bat and the ball as he helped India record a historic series win down under.

'Mohammed Siraj should play more games'

Singh also backed the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj into the playing XI for the upcoming Test series against England. Singh said Siraj should be given chance in as many games as possible because if there is a gap he will find it hard to adjust the line and the length straightaway. Singh said playing two spinners is okay but if the conditions suit fast-bowlers play an extra pacer. Siraj, who made his Test debut against Australia in January, was also amongst the top performers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Siraj was also part of the 15-member squad that had travelled to England early this month to take part in the World Test Championship final.

As far as Hardik is concerned, the all-rounder is part of the limited-overs squad that will travel to Sri Lanka early next month for three ODIs and as many T20I matches. The side will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid will travel as the head coach.

(Image Credit: PTI)

