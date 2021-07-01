Former India Selector Defends Virat Kohli's Decision To Play Ravindra Jadeja In WTC Final

Former Team India selector MSK Prasad has said defended the Virat Kohli-led side's decision to play Ravindra Jadeja in the World Test Championship final. Prasad said Jadeja was the only option Team India was left with to choose from because of the unavailability of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Prasad said had Pandya been fit to play he would have definitely got a chance in the final XI for the one-off Test against New Zealand. Prasad said Jadeja was played solely because of his all-round abilities, adding "He is as good as anyone with the bat". Team India faced a lot of criticism over its decision to play Jadeja instead of one extra batsman despite having Hanuma Vihari in the ranks.

The former chief selector said Jadeja could have come in handy if there had been full five days of play. He said the pitch was offering some spin, which was capitalised well by Ravichandran Ashwin. According to Prasad, Jadeja played because he has been in good form recently and India needed another all-rounder in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Prasad stated that Jadeja's recent Test record is available for everyone to see how good he has been with the bat. Prasad believes that if there had been a full five days of play, Jadeja could have used the surface to his advantage because New Zealand's batting lineup was heavy on left-handers.

WTC final

India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. Jadeja failed to play a crucial role with both bat and the ball as he scored 15 and 16 runs in two innings and picked up just 1 wicket in the game. The game was rained out on the first day, triggering the reserve Day 6 that the ICC had announced earlier. However, rain again interrupted play on Day 4, and the entire 90 overs were called off without a ball being bowled, so the match technically lasted four days.

New Zealand pacers proved lethal for the famed Indian batting line-up as they faltered one after another on a seaming England pitch. No Indian batsmen could cross the magical 50-run mark with Ajinkya Rahane totaling the highest individual score on the side as he hit 49 in the first innings. meanwhile, two New Zealand batters scored a half-century each, including skipper Kane Williamson. Kyle Jamison remained the pick amongst the bowlers as he picked a total of 7 wickets in the game. Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match.

(Image Credit: PTI/CricketDedanada/Twitter)

