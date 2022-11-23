Former India Star Yuvraj Singh Receives Legal Notice From Goa Tourism For Morjim Villa

The Goa tourism department issued a notice to former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh in relation to his villa in Morjim and has called him for a hearing in December. As reported by PTI, the 40-year-old had allegedly put up his Morjim villa for homestay without registering it with relevant authorities in the state. PTI reported that the Deputy Director of Tourism Rajesh Kale sent the notice on November 18 to Yuvraj’s villa named ‘Casa Singh’ in North Goa and asked him to appear before him on December 8 for a hearing.

Yuvraj Singh face fine over Morjim villa's registration

It is pertinent to mention that in the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act 1982, registering a homestay with the tourism department is mandatory. As per reports, the notice asks the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning cricketer, why penal action shouldn’t be initiated toward him. The 40-year-old might be fined an amount of up to INR one lakh as a result of the notice.

Meanwhile, ANI put out a tweet on Wednesday morning and also reported the development. “Goa Tourism Department issued notice to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh yesterday and initiated proceedings under the Registration of Tourist Trade Act for failure to register his villa, situated in Varchawada, Morjim, with the department: Department of Tourism, Goa,” wrote ANI.

The notice reportedly explained how every individual who wants to operate a Hotel/Guest House has to register it with the Prescribed Authority in the Prescribed manner before operating it. If Yuvraj now fails to appear for the hearing or has no reply come December 8, the grounds mentioned in the notice would be considered true. Meanwhile, the notice also quotes a tweet by Yuvraj Singh, where he spoke about hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home on Airbnb.