Former India U-19 Star Smit Patel Scores Unbeaten 99 On Debut In US Cricket

Former India Under-19 star Smit Patel smashed an unbeaten 99 off 60 balls to help Manhattan Yorkers cross the finish line on the opening day of Minor League Cricket in the US. Patel, who is the captain of Manhattan Yorkers, scored the 99 runs against Orlando Galaxy while making his debut in the US league. Patel had previously announced his retirement from all forms of cricket governed by the BCCI, citing a lack of hope for an India call-up.

What a knock from @smitpatel_9 🙌 🙌 🙌 99, not out from 60 balls to give the Manhattan Yorkers a comfortable win over the Orlando Galaxy during #MinorLeagueCricket opening day! pic.twitter.com/IKGayEAGbW — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) August 1, 2021

From winning U-19 WC for India to playing Minor League in USA

The 28-year-old shifted to the US to play in the newly-launched Minor League Cricket, a six-team tournament focused on elevating the status of the sport in the North American country. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo in May, Patel had said that he is quitting the Indian system to pursue a 'new inning' in life. After the completion of the exit formalities with the BCCI, Patel said he will be going to the US with "happy memories" of having played for India at a world event. Patel was part of India's U-19 squad that won the 2012 World Cup against Australia. Patel scored an unbeaten 62 in the final to help his side lift the trophy for the third time.

After winning the U-19 World Cup, Patel did not get enough opportunity to play at the highest level for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman kept playing domestic cricket for over 10 years, switching sides in hope of making it to the Indian men's national cricket team. However, when that didn't pay off, the batsman decided to give up his dreams of playing for India and retired from all forms under the BCCI's jurisdiction to play in the US.

Smit Patel's parents live in the United States. The young cricketer had remained hopeful of one day playing for India. Patel claimed he has no regrets about his decision because India's competition is so fierce that it was inevitable to happen at some point. The right-handed batsman has 3,728 runs to his name in 55 First-Class matches in India, scoring at an average of 39.49.

Image: @PeterDellaPenna/Twitter