Former Indian Cricketer Feels Virat Kohli Needs To Change His On-field Attitude

Former India cricketer, Deep Dasgupta believes Virat Kohli needs to learn to control his emotions on the field, implying that the Indian captain gets carried away at times. Dasgupta, while speaking to his followers on his official YouTube channel, said Kohli is one of the calmest people off the field, but the Indian skipper's attitude changes once he enters the ground, adding "That's his way of motivation himself and I am absolutely fine with it". Dasgupta, however, added that Kohli, at times, gets carried away and does things that can appear to be arrogant and rude. Dasgupta was answering a fan's question regarding Kohli's 'shush finger' celebration in the World Test Championship final.

"Obviously I wasn't there so I don't know. The thing with Virat, personally the way he behaves helps him motivate himself. If you meet him off the field, he is one of the calmest people you will come across. He is calm and quiet, he is soft-spoken and very well-spoken but once he enters the ground his behavior changes. That's his way of motivating himself and that's absolutely fine. End of the day, you want Virat to score runs and how he scores those runs and wins matches for India, we leave that to him. Yeah, but as a captain, he is the ambassador of the game, and maybe, at times, he needs to choose his words and gesture carefully," Dasgupta said.

Kohli shush Southampton crowd

Kohli was seen shushing the Southampton crowd while celebrating the fall of wickets during the one-off Test against the Blackcaps last month. Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner later revealed the reason behind Kohli's impertinent celebration after every time an Indian bowler picked a wicket. Wagner, while talking to the press after the WTC final, said that Kohli was shushing New Zealand supporters because they were constantly trying to get under the Indian skipper's skin by singing the famous Cranberries song 'Zombie'.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the five-match Test series against England, starting August 4. Kohli and the rest of the Indian team members are currently in the United Kingdom, waiting for the Test series to start, which will also mark the commencement of the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

(Image Credit: DeepDasgupta/Twitter/PTI)