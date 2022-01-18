Former IPL And Ranji Player Alleges He Was Offered Rs 40 Lakh Bribe To Fix Matches

A former Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ranji Trophy player Rajagopal Sathish has come out and accused an individual of offering him a bribe to fix matches. Sathish lodged a complaint against an individual who allegedly offered him Rs. 40 Lakh bribe. The police have lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint and a copy of the FIR is attached below. Apart from informing the police, the player also informed the BCCI of this incident.

A BCCI official said that the player has approached them and the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the incident. They said that they took the details of the case and told their ACU officer to file a police complaint about the same. He then added that they are just the facilitators and that the police will look into that matter now.

"The player approached us and ICC and informed us that someone had approached him on Instagram. We took details of the case and told our ACU officer to file a police complaint in the matter. We are just a facilitator and now police will look into the case," said the chief of the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI, Shabbir Khandwawala as quoted by The Indian Express.

Sathish's complaint against the accused

"On January 3, a person named Bunny Anand contacted Sathish on Instagram account and messaged him luring to pay Rs 40 lakh and told that two players have already agreed to the offer. Sathish said that he said ‘sorry’ to the offer," read the complaint. A police official said the formal complaint with them was filed after directions from the BCCI. "A special team has been formed and we suspect that the accused, who claimed to be called Bunny Anand, is in Bengaluru," the official said.

Rajagopal Sathish has played for various IPL teams including the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings. He played 34 matches and damaged to score 270 runs at an average of 15.88 and a strike rate of 116.88. He has not played in the IPL since the 2016 edition.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI