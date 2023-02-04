Former MI And RCB Fast Bowler Abu Nechim Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Assam pacer Abu Nechim who is mostly known for his brief stint in the Indian Premier League has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The former Indian U-19 fast bowler also became the first player from his state to appear in IPL but he couldn't make much breakthrough further. He represented both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the tournament.

Abu Nechim shared a note on his Instagram account to make the decision public as he thanked the BCCI and Assam Cricket Association. “I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decide to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game which I have loved very much. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the BCCI and Assam Cricket Association.

“I would also like to thank the two IPL franchises Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore for their support. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every ups and downs that came up in the last 23 years. at various and different levels. Finally, I would like to thank my family and all well-wishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey,"

Nechim's most prolific moment came when he lifted the IPL with Mumbai Indians back in 2013. he was a part of the five-time IPL-winning side from 2010-2014. He then joined RCB and played for them for a couple of years. He wasn't a regular for either of the side and ended up taking 12 wickets in 17 matches.

He has also figured pretty prominently for Assam in domestic competitions and was involved in 68 first-class games with 172 scalps in his tally. He also has 65 wickets in 61 Lis A matches and 78 wickets in 80 T20 matches. He shifted to Nagaland which proved to be his last domestic season and helped the side to cement their place in the Elite group of Ranji Trophy. He was also the first player from Assam to play in the IPL.