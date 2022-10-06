Former Nepal Captain Sandeep Lamichhane, Accused Of Raping Minor, Arrested By Police

Former Nepal cricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane has finally arrived in Nepal and has been taken into police custody on account of a rape charge by a minor. The alleged rape incident came to light after the victim lodged a police complaint at the Kathmandu police station against the star cricketer. According to news agency ANI, Lamichhane has been taken into custody following his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Thursday, October 6.

Sandeep Lamichhane rape case: Former Nepal skipper looks to seek justice

Before arrival in Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane had posted a message seeking legal support against wrongful prosecution. He even promised to cooperate during the entire investigation process. He said, "Your support, faith, trust and your critical remarks are what I have taken as my assets, motivation and strength. I know I am facing a difficult time of conspiracy and wrongful allegation and the ramification of its effect is something unimaginable. I am sure there must be some mechanism of compensating to the accused who proven to be innocent in our legal system. I will soon seek legal support against wrongful prosecution and allegation made against me and I am sure I will get the justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for speedy trial."

Lamichhane added, "As per my sincere commitment to submit myself at the authority of Nepal, I am landing at 10:00 am from Qatar Airways in the Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu. I have already informed to the Police Authority in written about my submission at will. I have also made humble request to the authority for the presence of my lawful attorney Saroj Krishna Ghimire ( Advocate) during the process of my submission to police authority to ensure my safety and security. I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail."

Sandeep Lamichhane upset over the arrest warrant

Last month, Sandeep Lamichhane issued a statement in his local language in which he said that the allegations against him have affected him mentally and physically. “I came to know about the complaint filed against me and the false accusation of rape. This has not only affected and damaged my mental health but my physical health as well. All these things affected me mentally on the one hand and, on the other hand, I had to go through physical illness. Therefore, I decided to keep myself in isolation for some time,”.