Former Pacer Slams BCCI's Decision For WI Series, Calls It 'beyond Cricketing Rationale'

Former Team India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh has slammed the BCCI's squad selection for the West Indies series by questioning the selection of Shreyas Iyer over Sanju Samson. The 49-year-old sees no reason for the cricketing board to make such a decision.

Dodda Ganesh slams BCCI's Team India squad selection

Dodda Ganesh took to his official Twitter handle on July 14 to question the BCCI's squad selection for the upcoming series against the West Indies. The former fast bowler believes that any side would want players like Sanju Samson in the side, and picking Shreyas Iyer over the wicket-keeper is 'beyond cricketing rationale'.

Ideally, you would want to players like Sanju Samson in the T20s. Ignoring him for Shreyas Iyer is beyond cricketing rationale #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 14, 2022

Iyer had an outstanding start to this year as he not only got his highest score of 74* in T20I cricket but also got to three fifties in his first four matches of 2022. However, he seems to have struggled in his last four games against South Africa and England respectively, having been dismissed for less than 30 runs on three occasions. In comparison, Samson has been in terrific form. He smacked his highest score of 77 in his last match against Ireland and also has an average of 44.66 for this year.

India vs West Indies: Kohli's exclusion raises concerns

While Dodda Ganesh pointed out concerns regarding Sanju Samson not getting a spot in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies, there have been serious concerns regarding Virat Kohli's exclusion. Despite having been one of the best batters in the country, the 33-year-old has had a slump in form recently.

With the former Indian skipper having just scored 12 runs in the two T20I matches he played against England, there have been speculations over whether Kohli has been dropped or has been rested for the series against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies: BCCI releases squad

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), I Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

"The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness," read a statement from the BCCI.