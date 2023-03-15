Former Pak Captain Lambasts PCB For 'destroying' Team; 'Rest In Peace Pakistan Team'

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board over their recent squad selection for their series against Afghanistan. PCB announced that Shadab Khan will be leading the team in the T20I series against the subcontinent side as the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The decision to rest a number of key players didn't bode well with Latif who claimed the team is now resting in peace.

Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series this month and PCB chief Najamj Sethi himself announced the team earlier this week. Not only Babar and Shaheen, but Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman also miss out on the squad.

The former Pakistan skipper slammed Pakistan Cricket Board

As quoted by Cricket Pakistan, Rashid particularly hit out at PCB for their decision to rest several first-team players. "Our players are featured in ICC rankings and winning awards after a long time. Babar and Shaheen won ICC awards. They [PCB] couldn't digest it. They said we won't let it happen and now we are here and will take decisions. Those who never took rest and are 70 or 80 years old and need to rest are now deciding the fate of Pakistan cricket. You can say rest in peace Pakistan team. Our team is now resting in peace.

"When you bring new players, you break a team combination. Some new players, who are selected, will perform in the Afghanistan series, so will they bring back the senior players back with lesser strike rate. Media will also put pressure on them. This is the first step towards destroying Pakistan team," he said.

Najam Sethi also confirmed the appointment of Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach. “For the short Sharjah tour and to ensure continuity, we have also appointed Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach. Yousuf has been with the national side since last year as a batting coach and has also been working in the National High-Performance Centre.”

Pakistan squad: Shadab Khan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub