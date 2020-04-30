Former Pak Cricketer Reveals Umar Akmal Had Asked Him To 'under-perform' Against Proteas

Days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned Umar Akmal for three years, former Pakistan cricketer Zulqarnain Haider has levied shocking allegations against the explosive batsman. Haider alleged that Akmal had asked him to 'underperform' in a game against South Africa. The former wicketkeeper-batsman has also called for a lifetime ban on Akmal. Incidentally, after the series against South Africa in 2010, Haider had fled to London and announced his retirement soon alleging that he was being threatened after he refused to fix matches in South Africa.

'Don't bat efficiently'

Speaking to a sports daily, Haider stated that Akmal's news of match-fixing is not new to him and he is not surprised at all. He added that these players should be banned for life and he says so with experience. Haider recollected the match against South Africa in November 2010, in which Umar Akmal was carrying drinks for the team.

Haider recalled that it was a very crucial match and while he was batting, Akmal got drinks between overs and asked him to 'underperform.' Haider stated that Akmal's clear words were 'Don't bat efficiently.' The wicket-keeper batsman then stated that he told Akmal to perform his drinks man duty and also brought the matter to tea management after the match.

Following the match which South Africa won by 2 runs, Haider alleged that he was forced to flee to England after which he announced his retirement. Haider stated that he also informed the PCB and the ICC about the incident after returning to Pakistan.

Kamran defends Umar Akmal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned explosive batsman Umar Akmal on Monday for three years on April 27. The wicketkeeper-batsman had decided not to appeal against the charges levelled against him which had led to the PCB referring the matter to its disciplinary panel. PCB had charged Akmal for breaches of article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code on two separate incidents.

Umar's brother Kamran Akmal defended him and called the PCB's ban 'unjust.' Kamran also revealed that Umar would contest the ban imposed by the PCB. On the other hand, former cricketers including Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Akhtar have criticised the PCB for its lenient punishment and called for a more severe one. Raja also went on to remark that Akmal has joined the 'line of idiots.'

