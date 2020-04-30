Former Pak Skipper Claims PCB Has History Of Manipulating Match-fixing Inquiry Reports

The three-year ban imposed on Umar Akmal by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has triggered a stir in the country with several former cricketers voicing their opinions on match-fixing and the tainted history of cricket in the country. Recently former Pakistan skipper, Rashid Latif has come forward with a different viewpoint to the entire debate. Latif stated that if match-fixing is criminalised in the country, then the majority of the PCB would be jailed.

The former skipper revealed that the national cricket board has a history of 'manipulating' match-fixing inquiry reports. He stated that the authority can do whatever they want. Latif opined that if match-fixing is criminalised then the majority of the PCB officials would be behind bars, adding that it would help in finding corrupt officials as well.

The former skipper also questioned the credibility of reports filed by the board earlier and went on to name tainted players like Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz. Latif added that he has videos from the past but would not go into the details as it will create a very big controversy in Pakistan. The former wicketkeeper-batsman also said that people have been misguided.

Kamran defends Umar Akmal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned explosive batsman Umar Akmal on Monday for three years on April 27. The wicketkeeper-batsman had decided not to appeal against the charges levelled against him which had led to the PCB referring the matter to its disciplinary panel. PCB had charged Akmal for breaches of article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code on two separate incidents.

Umar's brother Kamran Akmal defended him and called the PCB's ban 'unjust.' Kamran also revealed that Umar would contest the ban imposed by the PCB. On the other hand, former cricketers including Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Akhtar have criticised the PCB for its lenient punishment and called for a more severe one. Raja also went on to remark that Akmal has joined the 'line of idiots.'

