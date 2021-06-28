Former Pakistan Captain Backs Virat Kohli Amid Growing Scrutiny Over WTC Defeat

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has extended support to the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli amid increasing scrutiny since World Test Championship final defeat against New Zealand. Akmal, while speaking on the ‘My Master Cricket Coach’ YouTube channel, said Kohli has been a bit "unlucky" when it comes to winning major ICC titles, but that should not take away from his other achievements as captain of the Indian team. Akmal said Kohli has won almost every series since taking over the reign from MS Dhoni, however, an ICC trophy has eluded him.

'Kohli should continue as captain'

Akmal further backed Kohli to continue the captaincy job for India as he asked "What is the guarantee that another captain will win an ICC trophy?" Akmal said team management should look into the reason why an ICC trophy has eluded the Indian side for so long despite being top performers in every format. Akmal said if India is not winning any ICC event it is not entirely Virat Kohli's fault. The former Pakistan cricketer said the Indian side should analyze why they are failing to pass the final hurdle and win big events. Akmal added that he has no doubts over Kohli's leadership skills, adding "He should continue as long as he feels he can do the job".

India lost to New Zealand by wickets in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. The Kane Williamson-led side looked superior to their Indian counterparts in almost every aspect of the game, especially their bowling department. Kiwi pacers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, and Colin de Grandhomme looked absolutely lethal with the red Duke's ball on a seamer-friendly condition in Southampton as they demolished the Indian batting attack in both innings.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson shined with the bat for the Blackcaps, while rookie Kyle Jamieson blew fire with the ball. Jamieson registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match as he helped New Zealand scalp some crucial wickets, including that of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant. Jamieson dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli in the second third innings of the game to register two more wickets under his name. Meanwhile, Williamson scored 49 runs and 52 not-out respectively to help his side win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

