Former Pakistan Players Trade Jibes After Asia Cup Loss To Sri Lanka; 'They Have No Idea'

Pakistan and Sri Lanka locked horns against one another in Sunday's final of the 2022 Asia Cup. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title. One of the reasons behind Pakistan's defeat was their inability to bat with freedom and keep the required run rate ticking. Several former Pakistan cricketers criticised Mohammad Rizwan for the same and blamed him for the team's failure to chase down the total.

Among those who slammed Rizwan for playing a sluggish inning in the final game were Shoaib Akhtar and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Rizwan contributed 55 off 49 balls in Pakistan's chase of 170 runs. The strain on the incoming batters increased due to Rizwan's slow knock as the Men in Green eventually fell short of the required run rate toward the end of their innings. Akhtar said that Rizwan's 50 off 50 is not going to work anymore, adding that it doesn't benefit Pakistan.

This combination is not working. Pakistan has to look into a lot of things. Fakhar, Iftikhar, Khushdil all need to be looked into. And Rizwan, 50 off 50 is not going to work anymore. Doesn't benefit Pakistan.

Hats off to Sri Lanka. What a team



Saqlain Mushtaq hits back at Rizwan's critics

However, Pakistan's head coach Saqlain Mushtaq came to Rizwan's defence and said that it is easier for the "experts" to comment from the outside. Mushtaq stated that people on the outside see the scorecard and result of the match and make comments despite being completely unaware of what goes on behind the closed door.

"That is what they believe. People observe things from the outside and comment on them. It's not their mistake. They saw the outcome of the game and scorecard and offered their opinions. They have no idea about what is happening inside the dressing room, what the players feel about their confidence and the injuries they are carrying. For the past three years, I have worked as an expert. I am aware of how things operate. They won't understand camaraderie and the environment until they have direct contact with players on the inside," Mushtaq said during a press conference.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka sustained a few early blows, losing three wickets in the powerplay. Dhananjaya de Silva and Bhanuka Rajapaksa steadied Sri Lanka's innings with scores of 28 and an unbeaten 71 runs, respectively. Hasaranga scored 36 off 21 balls to contribute to Sri Lanka's total. The island nation eventually finished the innings with a score of 170/6 in 20 overs.

The second innings saw Pakistan lose two wickets in the powerplay. Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed then forged a crucial partnership before the latter was dismissed for 32 off 31 balls. The only double-digit score that came after Iftikhar's innings was from Haris Rauf, who scored 13 off 9 balls. Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage picked four wickets, while Hasaranga scalped three wickets to his name. Rajapaksa was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: Twitter/PCB/ShoaibMalik/SaqlainMushtaq/Insta