Former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Heaps Praise On India Youngster, Calls Him 'Mini-Rohit Sharma'

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on India youngster Shubman Gill, saying that the Punjab cricketer looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. Speaking on his official YouTube channel after the conclusion of the second ODI between India and New Zealand, Raja lauded Gill for his performance and said the 23-year-old has enough potential to become the next big thing in Indian cricket.

"Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn't need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

"Batting was easy for India because they have an outstanding batter like Rohit Sharma. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots, so a 108-run chase becomes easy," Raja added.

Gill on Saturday played an unbeaten knock of 40 off 53 balls to help India chase down a low target of 109 runs in the second ODI. Gill continued his good form from the first match, where he smashed a double century to become only the fifth Indian in the history of the format to reach the 200-run mark. Gill has been phenomenal with the bat over the past few months as he recently became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs. He is also the only player in the world who has an average of 70-plus and a strike rate over 100 in 50-over cricket.

Raja lauds Team India's performance

Meanwhile, Raja went on to praise the solid performance of Team India in the ongoing series against New Zealand. Raja said that other sub-continent teams should learn from India how to dominate in home conditions. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the Kiwis. Earlier this month, India handed a clean sweep to Sri Lanka in their bilateral ODI series.

"It's tough to beat India in India. This is something to learn for other sub-continent teams, including Pakistan. It's because Pakistan have enough potential, but the home performance in terms of results or series wins is not as consistent as Team India. This is an important milestone for India in the World Cup year," Raja said.

Image: AP/BCCI