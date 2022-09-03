Former Players Open Up On 'disturbing News' For India: 'He Has Played Very Little Cricket'

Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan have expressed concerns regarding Ravindra Jadeja's unfortunate exit from the ongoing Asia Cup. Chopra, while speaking on Star Sports, said his problem with Jadeja's injury is that it has been a recurring issue and it might trouble Team India in future tournaments. Chopra said Jadeja has played very little cricket over the last six months due to multiple injuries and it could create an uncertainity ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"You will be able to manage in this tournament, it's not that you don't have a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja - Axar Patel has already been included. He (Jadeja) played a very good knock (against Pakistan), he is a gun fielder as well and bowled well in the second match," Chopra said.

"My problem is that it is a recurring issue. It is not about this tournament, the problem is that he has played very little cricket in the last six months and has been out because of injury. You don't want uncertainty when you are on the doorstep of the World Cup," he added.

Pathan on Jadeja's injury

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also expressed his concern over Jadeja's exit from the continental tournament. Pathan feels that Axar is absolutely correct replacement for Jadeja but noted the only difficulty with the all-rounder is that he is not as excellent a batter as Jadeja is. Pathan claimed that Jadeja's improved batting gave Team India the freedom to bat him anywhere, the flexibility they might not get with Axar.

"Axar Patel is the absolutely correct like-to-like replacement. The only problem is that Jadeja had become such a fantastic batter that you could have batted him up the order, you might not be able to do that with Axar," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"You will get good bowling and fielding, there is no problem about that, but there will definitely be some issues regarding that change you could have done in the batting. So we hope that Ravindra Jadeja comes back after getting fit as soon as possible," he added.

Jadeja's injury

The BCCI on Friday announced that Jadeja sustained a right-knee injury, and as a result of that, he has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup. The BCCI named Axar Patel as Jadeja's replacement in the squad. The apex cricketing body also informed that Jadeja is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

Jadeja played a crucial role with the bat in India's first match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan. He forged a crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya to rescue India from a shaky start and eventually took the team closer to the target. Jadeja scored 35 off 27 balls in the match.

India’s updated squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

