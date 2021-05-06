Former Rajasthan Leg-Spinner Vivek Yadav Succumbs To COVID-19

As India is battling hard against the second wave of COVID-19, Rajasthan's former Ranji player Vivek Yadav who was a leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, succumbed to coronavirus-related complications. Vivek Yadav was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter. As per PTI reports, Yadav breathed his last at a city hospital on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment for cancer and had gone to the hospital for his chemotherapy, where he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also shared this on his Twitter handle and mourned the death of Rajasthan's former Ranji player. Aakash Chopra took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Rajasthan Ranji Player and a dear friend...Vivek Yadav is no more. May his soul R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers with the family 🙏 Om Shanti. — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) May 5, 2021

Yadav, who played 18 first-class matches and picked up 57 wickets, featured in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy final, his finest hour in a brief domestic career. He scalped 4/91 in the Baroda first innings with four of the top five in the batting order setting up an all-important first-innings lead for Rajasthan. He had played his last competitive match even before he had turned 30. In terms of batting, Vivek Yadav in his List A Career has played 8 T20 matches and returned not-out three times.

India's Current COVID Situation

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

