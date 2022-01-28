Former Selector Explains Why Rohit Sharma's Return Is A 'good Thing' For Team India

Former Team India selector Madan Lal expressed his delight at Rohit Sharma's comeback to the ODI and T20I teams ahead of the upcoming series against the West Indies on Thursday. Madan Lal said he hopes Rohit is totally fit for the clash since India will need him at No. 1 and No. 2 spots because the first 10 overs in white-ball cricket are vital for a team's success, and the Mumbai player is best-suited for the position.

"Definitely Rohit Sharma's comeback is a good thing. I hope he is fully fit because we need him at no 1 and no 2 because in ODIs and T20Is, the first ten overs are very crucial to win the match and Rohit Sharma is a master of that position. He has also scored a lot of runs. So, it is a good thing that he is making a comeback," Madan Lal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rohit, who was just named Team India's white-ball captain, was unable to participate in the recently concluded bilateral series against South Africa, in which the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating defeat. Due to a hamstring injury, Rohit was ruled out of the South Africa tour. He spent weeks at the National Cricket Academy to speed up his recovery from the injury. Rohit has now been chosen in the BCCI's ODI and T20I squads, which were released on Wednesday.

India's ODI and T20I squads

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

Image: PTI