Former Selector Kris Srikkanth Snubs Two Indian Players From Probables Of World Cup 2023

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has named two players he thinks should not be included in the ODI squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. Speaking on Star Sports, Srikkanth said that Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur won't feature in his list of players for the ODI World Cup later this year. This comes just days after the BCCI said it has shortlisted 20 players for the marquee ICC event.

"Two of the players won’t be on my list, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur," Srikkanth said during a conversation on Star Sports. It is important to note that Shardul Thakur was not part of the ODI squad that recently played a three-match series against Bangladesh. He is also slated to miss the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. Gill, on the other hand, has been a consistent part of the Indian ODI squad for the past several months.

Srikkanth names his four pacers for World Cup

Srikkanth also named four medium pacers whom he would like to see in the World Cup squad. Srikkanth named Jasprit Bumrah, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh as his favourites to feature in the World Cup squad for India. The 1983 World Cup-winning player said that he would also bring Deepak Hooda into the mix, saying these are the guys who will win matches for India.

"If you want my medium pacers, they would be - Jasprit) Bumrah, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj. Four medium pacers are enough. (Mohammed) Shami would be so-so. I’m speaking as a chairman of selectors and not a fan, I would instead bring in (Deepak) Hooda. And I believe these are the guys that will win matches, what do you want? You want to win matches, you need horses like Yusuf Pathan who will win you matches single-handedly," he added.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in October-November. As a host of the tournament, India would like to win the cup for the second time in 12 years. The BCCI has not announced the names of the shortlisted players as of yet but let's look at the list of potential selections for the marquee ICC event.

1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. KL Rahul, 5. Shubman Gill, 6. Ishan Kishan, 7. Shreyas Iyer, 8. Suryakumar Yadav, 9. Rishabh Pant/Sanju Samson, 10. Hardik Pandya, 11. Ravindra Jadeja, 12. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 13. Jasprit Bumrah, 14. Mohammed Shami, 15. Mohammed Siraj, 16. Arshdeep Singh, 17. Yuzvendra Chahal, 18. Kuldeep Yadav, 19. Arshdeep Singh, 20. Umran Malik.

Image: PTI