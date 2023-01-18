Former South Africa Captain Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Former South African captain and legendary batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from professional cricket. The 39-year-old South African veteran ended his professional career which lasted for over two decades today late afternoon.

Amla has played 124 tests, 181 ODI, and 44 T20I appearances for South Africa. The veteran has hit 28 tons in Tests and 27 in ODIs. In 2012, he became the first South African to hit a triple century in a test match when he hit 311 at The Oval and led his team to a comprehensive victory over England.

The South African played for 5 counties

The South African also made for Punjab Kings in IPL and provided his services to his homeland teams like Kwa-Zulu Natal, Dolphins, and Cape Cobras. He also played for 5 counties Derbyshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire Essex, and Surrey. In the end of his career, he ended up winning the county title with Surrey.

After ending his career Amla said, "I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been, a sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players, and members for their support".

"The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with", Amla added.

Amla had already ended his international career in August 2019.