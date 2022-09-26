Former South African Cricketer Trolled For Calling 32-year-old Suryakumar Yadav 'a Kid'

Former South African all-rounder Vernon Philander was trolled on social media after he referred to 32-year-old Suryakumar Yadav as a 'kid.' Despite Suryakumar's star-studded qualities, he only recently came to the limelight after making his international debut last year. Since earning his maiden international call-up, he has been a treat to watch, having played some important innings for Team India.

This kid can play. Wow exciting to watch. @surya_14kumar 🏏🏏✌️ — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) September 25, 2022

Vernon Philander trolled by fans

The kid is only 5 years younger than you — Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) September 25, 2022

He is 32 years old ! Kid ? 🤪 — Mayank Kishore (@MayankKishore20) September 26, 2022

He's 32 Vernon 😅 — Suraj Thakur (@IAmSuRaJTHakur_) September 26, 2022

I don't think he is a kid, playing in pressure situations often tell he is lot more mature and ofcourse his age is 32. — vidya sagar golla (@vidyasagargolla) September 26, 2022

Sir he is new to international cricket.. doesn't mean he is a kid.. he is 32 years old FYI .. :) — Srikanth R (@Srikant07670008) September 26, 2022

Kid?? He is 32 years old and just few years younger than you.. — Varun Sharma (@Varun_iknowit) September 26, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav helps India beat Australia

Suryakumar Yadav deservedly won the player of the match award for the third and final India vs Australia T20I after he smacked 69 runs off just 36 deliveries. Suryakumar helped register a match-winning 104-run partnership alongside former skipper Virat Kohli (63) after the Men in Blue lost both captain Rohit Sharma (17) and KL Rahul (1) early. Suryakumar scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 191.67, an innings that included five fours and five sixes.

This was the 32-year-old's seventh fifty in T20Is and perhaps also one of the most important. Suryakumar's knock helped Team India register a six-wicket win over Australia in the third and final T20I to clinch the series 2-1. And that is not it, as this win also helped the Men in Blue consolidate their position as the top-ranked team in the shortest format of the game. They currently have scored 268 points and are seven points clear of second-placed England.

Team India will next face South Africa

After winning yet another series at home, Team India will next host South Africa in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday, September 28, before they head to the World Cup in Australia. The first match of the series will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Kerela before the teams head to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 2, for the second game. Meanwhile, the third and final match of the series will take place on Tuesday, October 4, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India vs South Africa squads for T20I series

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo