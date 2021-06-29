Former Spinner Brad Hogg Decodes Reasons Behind Indian Batsmen's Struggles In Big Events

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has revealed why Team India's batsmen are unable to rise to the occasion after their ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final loss to New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton last week.

India squandered their 32-run lead on the Reserve Day as none of the batsmen barring Rishabh Pant (41) could offer much resistance on a wicket that looked ideal for batting.

WTC Final: Bradd Hogg explains why Indian batsmen fail during crunch games

While interacting on his official Youtube channel, a passionate cricket fan asked Brad Hogg why the Indian batsmen fail to make it matter during big events, to which the veteran left-arm replied saying the pressure and expectations of billions of fans get to them.

"It's just the pressure that gets to them, the expectations too. You have got a billion fans that are following them around the world and it means everything to the Indian public", said Hogg.

"If we are over here in Australia, yes everyone gets upset if we lose. But, we get over it, we walk away from it within 10 minutes. That's the public whereas, over in India, the fans are a little bit more passionate. It's something that it's a game that they are very dominant at and they have had a lot of success and all the Indian fans wanna make sure they continue that and win these big tournaments", the two-time World Cup winner added.

New Zealand rewrite history by becoming the first-ever World Test champions

Coming back to the WTC final, India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final.