'I Feel For Him': Former Stumper Matt Prior Backs 'struggling Wicketkeeper' Jos Buttler

Former English wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior backed a struggling Jos Buttler who did not have a good outing in the ongoing first Test match against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Buttler had a tough time behind the stumps as he gave a reprieve to opener Shan Masood who eventually went on to score an outstanding 156 as Pakistan ended up registering 326 runs in their first innings. He could neither make any impact with the bat as he scored just 38. The hosts were bundled out for 219 in their first innings as Pakistan had a huge first-innings lead of 107 runs.

'I feel for Jos': Matt Prior

“I feel for Jos. It’s a horrible place to be but England need him to come out of it. But it’s not just one guy. If one guy is struggling, the wicketkeeper is struggling, the team have to stand up and say ‘concentrate on your stuff, we’ve got this. I watched Jos very closely (in this Test) and he’s in that place, which I, unfortunately, have experience of myself, where you question your own game,” Prior had told Sky Sports. "A number of times you could see that Jos was looking at his hands, his gloves. I know that suddenly your gloves don’t feel quite right, your posture is not right. You question everything rather than looking at what the match situation is and how you can help the bowler or captain or gee the fielders up which, as we know, is such a crucial role for a keeper,” the former stumper added.



Can Buttler help England get past the finish line?

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107. Nonetheless, Azhar Ali & Co. failed to capitalise in their second innings as Masood got out without troubling the scorers and even Babar Azam departed for five. Skipper Ali's poor form continued as he was plumb in front of the wicket for just eight.

Pakistan had resumed Day 3 at 137/9. However, it did not take the English pacers too long to run past their tail-enders and bundle them out for 169 as the hosts were set a stiff target of 277 runs to draw first blood in the three-match series. It was always going to be a challenge for England as they had to see of the new ball which provides a lot of assistance to the seamers upfront in those overcast conditions which they did to some extent.

Nonetheless, the English side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals even though a few of the batsmen were keeping the scoreboard ticking. As of now, the hosts have lost half their side. Jos Buttler is unbeaten on 25 and Chris Woakes (10*) is giving him much-needed support from the other end. Jos has the best chance to silence his critics by taking his side past the finish line.

Joe Root & Co. need 125 runs to win with five wickets in hand.

READ: Chris Woakes Is Confident That England Can Beat Pakistan In The 1st Test At Manchester

(Image Courtesy: AP)