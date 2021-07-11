Former Team India Cricketer Believes 'Rohit Sharma Is The Best Batsman In The World'

Former India cricketer Reetinder Sodhi has heaped praise on opener Rohit Sharma, calling him the "best batsman in the world". Sodhi, while speaking to India News, said Sharma's form is going to be crucial for Team India during the upcoming Test series against England. The 40-year-old started a lot will depend on Sharma's form along with that of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The 40-year-old added that when Sharma is in the form, he is the best batsman in the world.

'Best batsman in the world'

Sodhi believes Sharma is a changed cricketer than he was when he began playing Test cricket a few years ago. Sodhi said Sharma is a much better Test cricketer now and has proved his mettle in the longest format. Sodhi, who played 22 ODIs for India, said Sharma is more lethal when he opens the batting because he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition. After staying away from Test cricket for quite some time now, Sharma made his comeback in 2018-19 during the Border-Gavaskar series. Since then, Sharma has been on the song and has scored more than 1,000 runs.

Sharma has played 38 Tests for India since his debut in 2013 against West Indies. The Indian opener has scored 2,615 runs at an average of 46.69, including 7 centuries and 12 half-centuries. Sharma has a better Test batting average while playing at home but the 34-year-old proved the statistics wrong during the Australia series earlier this year and also during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, where he provided a steady start to the side.

Sharma is slated to play the five-match Test series against England between August and September. A lot is expected from the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning player as India would be raring to clinch the series to mark the start of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. When Sharma played against England at home earlier this year, he scored an amazing century.

(Image Credit: PTI)

