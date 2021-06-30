Former Team India Selector Sarandeep Singh Reveals Why Dhoni Didn't Get A Farewell Match

Former Team India selector Sarandeep Singh has revealed the reason behind MS Dhoni not getting a farewell match before his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Singh, while speaking to News Nation, said that Dhoni was supposed to play the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, however, when the ICC postponed the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Indian skipper decided not to wait and shocked the world by announcing his retirement. Singh suggested MS Dhoni would have received a farewell match if the World T20 had been held in Australia last year.

On August 15 last year, when the rest of the country was busy celebrating independence day, MS Dhoni decided to take on the opportunity to announce his retirement from all forms of the game. Dhoni had last appeared for India in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, where arguably the world's best finisher failed to finish for India as he succumbed to a run-out off a brilliant throw by Martin Guptill. Dhoni's retirement came as a surprise to millions of Indians who had hoped to see their hero bat in the Blues for one last time.

Dhoni in IPL

Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League as captain-wicketkeeper of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. His team failed to make a mark last year when for the first time in the league's history CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, Dhoni and his men bounced back strongly in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich tournament, finishing in the top two on the points table before the postponement of the season due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Dhoni will be seen in action again when the IPL resumes in the UAE in September this year. The BCCI has moved the remainder of the season to the UAE, citing impending monsoon as a reason for the decision. Dhoni is currently enjoying some family time in Shimla with his wife and daughter, where they have gone for a vacation.

(Image Credit: RishabhPant/Insta)

