Former West Indies Coach Monty Desai Appointed As Head Coach Of Nepal's Men's Cricket Team

After training for a week with the Nepal Men's National Cricket Team, Indian and former West Indies coach Monty Desai has been appointed as the new head coach of the Nepal Men's National Cricket Team. Chandra Rai, chief of the Organisation Coordination Section of the National Sports Council said he has approved Cricket Association of Nepal's decision to appoint Monty Desai as the head coach.

Chandra Rai said, “Now, he can sign the contract and begin the job.” The Cricket Association of Nepal this time took nearly one month to select the head coach due to the updated government rules and regulations regarding the involvement of foreigners in sporting events.

The place for the head coach got vacant after Manoj Prabhakar resigned last year.

The Cricket Association of Nepal had begun the selection process of the head coach from January 9. Monty Desai's first assignment with the Nepal team will be the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland which comes under the ICC World Cup Cricket League 2 and will begin from February 14 in Kathmandu.

Nepal currently has 18 points and is in sixth place only above Papua New Guinea with 8 wins from 24 matches. League 2 is the only way through which Nepal can directly qualify for the global qualifiers of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, 2023 which is set to be held in India this year. Looking at the performance of Nepal it doesn't look like they will qualify for the global qualifiers. Their poor performance also means they can lose their ODI status.