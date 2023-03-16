Former World Cup Winning Player Opens Up On His Favorite IPL Team: 'No Stress, No Drama'

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has not only had a legendary career in international cricket but also is among the most successful bowlers in the Indian Premier League. Harbhajan played for various IPL teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, and also continuously contributed to team wins.

Harbhajan while revealing his favorite IPL team, the off-spinner said that he had the best time of his Indian Premier League career while playing for the Chennai Super Kings, and playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni was something different.

Harbhajan Singh said: 'This was something different'

Now, the right-hand off-spinner has revealed his favorite IPL team. Harbhajan Singh while having a chat on Star Sports said, “Unbelievable. Those 2 years probably were the best years that I played cricket. No stress, no drama. You just go out there, don't worry about result. Even if you lose, it's fine. This was something different. It was very enjoyable. Everybody was together. Not just the players, families as well. We used to travel around India with lot of people, so it was great fun."

Harbhajan Singh was the part of Chennai Super Kings from 2018-2019

Chennai Super Kings is considered to be one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai-based franchise till now has won four IPL trophies and has almost made it to the playoffs of every season of the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh was a part of Chennai Super Kings for two years during which he also won the title with them in 2018 and played the final in 2019. Harbhajan also won three IPL trophies with the Mumbai Indians for whom he served for nearly nine years.

Harbhajan Singh's last Indian Premier League appearance was in 2021 when he last played for the Kolkata Knight Riders. If we talk about Harbhajan's current working scenario so right now the off-spinner is playing for the Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket (Masters) tournament which is leing played in Doha, Qatar.

Harbhajan Singh had a wonderful career as an Indian bowler during which he played with greats like Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Zaheer Khan.