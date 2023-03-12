Formula 1 Car Catches Fire During Red Bull Racing's Show Run In Mumbai's Posh Locality

During the Oracle Red Bull Racing's show run in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, a Formula 1 car caught fire, according to officials. The incident occurred at Bandstand, where the show run was being held. The rescue team quickly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. It is worth noting that Oracle Red Bull Racing's show run is returning to India after a gap of eight years.

During a show run on Sunday, former F1 driver David Coulthard drove the iconic RB7 of Red Bull Racing up and down the famous promenade, captivating thousands of spectators who lined the street. The RB7, equipped with a powerful Renault 400 cc V8 engine, is widely regarded as the most dominant F1 car ever built. In the 2011 season, it won 18 pole positions and 12 races with Sebastian Vettel and Max Webber at the wheel.

Coulthard, a 51-year-old Scottish driver who was with Red Bull in its inaugural F1 season in 2005, took the RB7 for a spin through the 1.2 km long street, showcasing its power and speed. Despite the Bandstand's intended use as a pedestrian walkway for locals and tourists, Coulthard, who has mastered street circuits in Monaco and Macau, handled the car with ease.

The excited crowd, who came mainly to hear the roar of the RB7, was further thrilled by Coulthard's skillful maneuvers, including doughnuts and burnouts on the bumpy road. Lithuanian motorcycle stunt driver Arunas Gibieza also joined in the action, showcasing his gravity-defying skills. Coulthard concluded the event by taking a lap of the Bandstand with an Indian flag in his hand, further exciting the audience.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's show run in Mumbai took place just a week ahead of the Round 2 of the F1 2023 season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. At the Bahrain GP held recently, Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished at the top of the podium with 25 points. Vertappen's teammate Sergio Pérez finished second followed by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on March 19 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Image: ANI