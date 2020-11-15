Fortunate To Have Access To Nathan Lyon, Starc During Quarantine: Sean Abbott

Australian pacer Sean Abbott has said he was lucky to have access to the coaching staff, including some of the key players of the team during the compulsory 14-day quarantine period in September. Abbott, while talking to ESPNCricinfo, said that he was fortunate to have access to head coach Justin Langer and senior players like Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson. Abbott has been included in the Australian Test squad that will play a four-match series against India next month.

'Fortunate to face senior players in nets'

"I just worked closely with Trent Woodhill on my batting and Nathan Lyon took me under his wing a bit and we were just talking cricket, not necessarily about batting, just being in the competition and that sort of thing. That two weeks was probably the best two weeks of training that I've had in my career so far. Obviously, you wouldn't get that in a normal set of circumstances. I had access to the head coach of the Australian team (Justin Langer), Trent Woodhill, and then every net session I was facing Starcy (Mitchell Starc), Gazza (Lyon), Kane Richardson, the form bowlers for our country, so I was pretty fortunate in that regard," Abbott said.

Abbott was part of the Australian team that went to England in July-August this year. Some players left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from England to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, those who were not part of the IPL returned to Australia and were quarantined at a hotel for 14 days, where Abbott got to spend quality time with some of the senior-most players of the team.

The 28-year-old cricketer, who did not get a chance to play in England, is hoping for his Test debut against India, a team that is currently at its best and will look to defend the Border-Gavaskar trophy when the series starts on December 17. Abbott had made his debut in 2014 but was left out of the national team for five years before being called for a three-match T20i series against Pakistan in 2019.

Abbott has played only 1 ODI and 4 T20Is for Australia and has taken just 1 and 3 wickets in the respective formats. If Abbott is to make his debut against India, he will face the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, all of whom with a fantastic batting average in Test cricket.

(With inputs from ANI)



