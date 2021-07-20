Fourth Person Involved In Murder Of Veteran Cricketer Suresh Raina's Relatives Arrested

One person was arrested in connection with the attack on former cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives in which his uncle and a cousin were killed, police said on Sunday. The accused, Chhajju alias Chhaimar, was arrested from Pachpedha village that falls under Baheri police station, in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police, Additional Superintendent of Police Satyasen Yadav said.

Three members of the gang involved in the attack were arrested in September last year. Chhajju told police he fled to Hyderabad after the incident, stayed there for some time, and then returned to his village in Bareilly.

The incident

As per PTI, the incident had taken place in Punjab's Pathankot district on the night intervening August 19 and 20. The report claimed the attack was carried by four members of the Kale Kachhewala gang with an intention to loot their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the death of a person named Ashok Kumar. At that time, his exact relation with Raina had not been established. The robbers left with cash and gold.

Ashok’s wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kaushal sustained injuries, while Ashok’s mother Satya Devi has been discharged from the hospital, Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk informed.

In fact, a shell-shocked Suresh Raina took to the micro-blogging site and demanded an investigation in the murder case.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Raina had termed the attack on his relatives in Punjab as ‘beyond horrible.’ He revealed that his uncle had been ‘slaughtered to death’, and his aunt and two cousins had severe injuries. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder then stated that one of his cousins has also passed away on that fateful night in August , while his aunt is very critical and on life support.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Expressing being oblivious of the perpetrators of the crime, the southpaw urged Punjab police to look into the matter. Also tagging Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he sought to know who committed the crime, while hoping that criminals are not ‘spared to commit’ more crimes.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Suresh Raina was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when this had happened and the tragic incident left him with no choice but to back out from the IPL 2020 less than a couple of weeks before the commencement of the tournament. He was sorely missed as CSK failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

(With PTI Inputs)