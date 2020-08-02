FPC Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC will go up against Bengal Tigers CC in Match 48 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 on Sunday, August 2. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground and will commence at 3 PM IST. Fans can play the FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs BTC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs BTC Dream11 team.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

FPC vs BTC Dream11 team

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

FPC vs BTC Dream11 top picks

Rony Sardar (Captain) Habib Al-Amin (Vice-captain) Shahed Alam Nesarulhaq Malekzaei Aqib Qureshi Kashif Shaukat

Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

Squads for the FPC vs BTC Dream11 team

FPC vs BTC Dream11 team: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) squad

Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah

FPC vs BTC Dream11 team: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC) squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar

FPC vs BTC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club : Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat

: Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Subah Sadaqat, Nadeem Qureshi, Jaree Junbah, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Aqib Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat Bengal Tigers CC: Tushar Sarker (WK), Mehran Amin, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Nurul Huda, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahrukh Ali, Osman Ibrahim, Rony Sardar, Habib Al-Amin, Shahed Alam

FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction

Our FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction is that Bengal Tigers CC will win this game.

Note: The FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs BTC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs BTC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket/Facebook)