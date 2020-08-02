FPC Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC will go up against Bengal Tigers CC in Match 48 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 on Sunday, August 2. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground and will commence at 3 PM IST. Fans can play the FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs BTC Dream11 top picks and FPC vs BTC Dream11 team.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style
Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return
Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket
Muhammad Aqeel, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Saif Ullah-Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Raees Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah
Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat
Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar
Our FPC vs BTC Dream11 prediction is that Bengal Tigers CC will win this game.