FPC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

The upcoming 38th match of the ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020 will be played between Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) and Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC). The FPC vs HCC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 and will start at 1 PM IST. Here is our FPC vs HCC Dream11 team and FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction along with the FPC vs HCC Dream11 top picks.

FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

The last time these two teams collided was on June 30 at the same venue. HCC won that contest by 44 runs. Nigh on 29 matches into the tournament, HCC are currently placed fourth on the points table with 3 wins out of 8 matches. On the other hand, FPC are languishing in sixth in the 8-team tournament with just 1 win out of 7 matches so far. The upcoming FPC vs HCC contest is a must-win game for FPC to remain alive in the event.

FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: FPC vs HCC Dream11 team from squads

FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: FPC squad

Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan (C), Aqib Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Subah Sadaqat, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Nadeem Qureshi, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Adil Khan, Kashif Shaukat, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Saif ullah Khan, Saadat Karim, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Qureshi, Jaree Junbah.

FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: HCC squad

Aniketh Pusthay (C), Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, and Gautam Bhaskar.

FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: FPC vs HCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Aniketh Pusthay (c)

Batsmen – Khalid Rahman Mangal, Waseem Qureshi, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri

All-rounders – Bilal Khan (vc), Nadeem Qureshi, Abbas Khan

Bowlers – Jaree Junbah, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Adnan Syed

FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction

HCC start off as favourites to win the FPC vs HCC live match.

Please note that the above FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, FPC vs HCC Dream11 team and FPC vs HCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The FPC vs HCC Dream11 team and FPC vs HCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Cricket Finland Twitter