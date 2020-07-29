FPC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC ) will take on SKK Stadin ja Karavan Kriketti (SKK) in a league match in the Finnish Premier League T20. The match between the two teams will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Wednesday, July 29 at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, FPC vs SKK Dream11 team and FPC vs SKK Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Pakistan Fan Takes Selfie With Haris Rauf, Oddly Realises Later That Pacer Has Coronavirus

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction and preview

SKK are currently the team to beat in the tournament between the two, having registered eight wins from ten matches. Meanwhile, FPC have struggled in the tournament and are currently placed 7th on the points table out of eight teams with just two wins from ten matches.

Also Read: Umar Akmal's Ban Reduced From 3 To 1.5 Years By PCB, Can Resume Cricket From Aug 2021

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: FPC vs SKK Dream11 team

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: FPC vs SKK Dream11 team: SKK squad

Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Qaiser Siddique, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Gerard Brady, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran

Also Read: SBK Vs AAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: FPC vs SKK Dream11 team: FPC squad

Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Bilal Khan, Subah Sadaqat, Adil Khan, Nadeem Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Jaree Junbah, Aqib Qureshi, Shahid Sarfraz, Rehman Abdul, Muhammed Aqeel, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Saif Ullah-Khan, Naufal Khalid, Abdul Rehman, Saadat Karim, Zeeshan Ahmad, Nesarulahq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat, Kashif Qureshi

Also Read: Jason Holder Concedes WI's Future Bleak As Playing Only India, England Earns Them Money

FPC vs SKK Dream11 top picks

Atif Rasheed

Nathan Collins

Peter Gallagher

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: FPC vs SKK playing XI

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: FPC vs SKK playing XI: FPC

Aqib Qureshi, Adil Khan, Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Bilal Khan (C), Raees Ahmed, Kashif Shaukat, Nadeem Qureshi, Abdul Rehman, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Shahid Sarfraz, Muhammad Ammad Siddique

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: FPC vs SKK playing XI: SKK

Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Ponniah Vijendran,Jordan Obrien (WK), Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Asim Ghani, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah

FPC vs SKK Dream11 team

FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction

As per our FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, SKK are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper

Note: The FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, FPC vs SKK Dream11 top picks and FPC vs SKK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPC vs SKK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)