FPV Vs AAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) are back in action to face Ajman Alubond (AAD) in the second league match of the day in the Emirates D10 League. The match between the two teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction, FPV vs AAD Dream11 team and FPV vs AAD Dream11 top picks.

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are having a great tournament so far and are very much in contention to qualify for the knockout phase. FPV, despite losing their previous match are placed third on the points table, while AAD are fourth on the points table. AAD will be coming into the match with confidence after winning their previous match.

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs AAD Dream11 team

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs AAD Dream11 team: FPV squad

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs AAD Dream11 team: AAD squad

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

FPV vs AAD Dream11 top picks

W Muhammad

A Khan

S Singh

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs AAD playing XI

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs AAD playing XI: FPV

Hamdan Tahir, Basil Hameed, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Ali Shan Sharafu, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Khan

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs AAD playing XI: TAD

Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza

FPV vs AAD Dream11 team

FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction

As per our FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction, FPV are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper

Note: The FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction, FPV vs AAD Dream11 top picks and FPV vs AAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPV vs AAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)