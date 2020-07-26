FPV Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

The Fujairah Pacific Venture (FPV) will face off against the Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) in the league game of the Emirates D10. The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game will begin on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction, FPV vs DPS top picks and the FPV vs DPS Dream11 team.

Also Read: TAD Vs SBK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Dubai Pulse Secure played out a thriller in their opening match against the ECB Blues, where the match ended in a tie. Bles batted first, scoring 126 from their allotted 10 overs, only fro the DPS to tie it with a double of the final delivery. FPV, on the other hand, got off to a worst possible start, losing their clash against the Sharjah Bukhatir by nine wickets.

Batting first, FPV managed to post 111 in their 10 overs, which the Bukhatir overpowered with ease, causing it with nine wickets in hand and more than two overs left in their kitty. Both teams will look to register a win on Sunday to boost their credentials of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Also Read: Japan Premier League NKL Vs KC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction: Squads to make FPV vs DPS Dream11 team

FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction: Fujairah Pacific Venture Squad

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad

FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction: Dubai Pulse Secure Squad

Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir

Also Read: SBK Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Emirates D10 Live Game Info

FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction: FPV vs DPS Dream11 team

FPV vs DPS Dream11 top picks for captain: Muhammad Kaleem, Imran Haider

FPV vs DPS Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad, Fahad Nawaz

FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction: FPV vs DPS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Hamdan Tahir

Batsmen: Faizan Sheikh, Rahman Gull, Muhammad Kaleem

All-rounders: Usman Munir, Waseem Muhammad, Ibthisam Sait

Bowlers: Imran Haider, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team: FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction

Our FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction is that the Fujairah Pacific Venture will beat the Dubai Pulse Secure.

Also Read: AAD Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Note: The FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction, FPV vs DPS Dream11 top picks and FPV vs DPS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPV vs DPS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credit: UAE Cricket Twitter. Dream11.com)