FPV Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Fujairah Pacific Venture will be up against ECB Blues in the upcoming clash of Emirates D10 Tournament at ICC Academy. FPV are third in the points table with 10 points to their name. They have managed to win 5 games out of the 9 played in the tournament so far (Losses 4). They won their last clash against Dubai Pulse Secure by 22 runs. As for ECB Blues, they are 2nd in the table with 14 points. They have managed to win 7 matches in the season (Losses 2). They won by 8 wickets in their last league match against Ajman Alubond.
FPV vs ECB will commence on Wednesday, August 5 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction, FPV vs ECB Dream11 top picks and FPV vs ECB Dream11 team.
Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid
Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah
Our FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction is that ECB Blues will win this match.