FPV Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Fujairah Pacific Venture will be up against ECB Blues in the upcoming clash of Emirates D10 Tournament at ICC Academy. FPV are third in the points table with 10 points to their name. They have managed to win 5 games out of the 9 played in the tournament so far (Losses 4). They won their last clash against Dubai Pulse Secure by 22 runs. As for ECB Blues, they are 2nd in the table with 14 points. They have managed to win 7 matches in the season (Losses 2). They won by 8 wickets in their last league match against Ajman Alubond.

FPV vs ECB will commence on Wednesday, August 5 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction, FPV vs ECB Dream11 top picks and FPV vs ECB Dream11 team.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

FPV vs ECB Dream11 team

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

FPV vs ECB Dream11 top picks

Hamdan Tahir (Captain) Iqrar Shah (Vice-captain) Muhamad Kaleem Laqman Hazrat Vritiya Aravind (WK) Chirag Suri

Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

Squads for the FPV vs ECB Dream11 team

FPV vs ECB Dream11 team: Fujairah Pacific Venture (FPV) squad

Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

FPV vs ECB Dream11 team: ECB Blues (ECB) squad

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar

FPV vs ECB Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Fujairah Pacific Venture : Hamdan Tahir (WK), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani

: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani ECB Blues: Vritiya Aravind (WK), Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Sultan Ahmad, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Ayaz, Ali Naseer

FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction

Our FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction is that ECB Blues will win this match.

Note: The FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction, FPV vs ECB Dream11 top picks and FPV vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPV vs ECB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)