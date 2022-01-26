'Friend Of India' Jonty Rhodes Shares PM Modi's Letter To Him On R-Day; Hails Constitution

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to his official Twitter handle on January 26 to thank the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for his kind words in the personalised letter he received from the PM. Jonty Rhodes received a letter from PM Modi on January 25 where the Prime Minister acknowledged his affection for India, hoping he continues to work closely with the nation and its people. He also added that Rhodes has developed a personal connection with India’s culture, which reflected when the South African named his daughter after India.

Jonty Rhodes thanks PM Modi for a personalised letter

Meanwhile, thanking PM Modi on his Twitter handle, Jonty Rhodes said, “Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind”.

PM Narendra Modi's personalised letter for Jonty Rhodes

PM Modi also mentioned in his letter that he would like to convey the greetings of Republic Day to him, as the 26th January 2022 is more special because India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the East India company this year. He also said he decided to write to him and free other friends of India with a sense of gratitude for their affection for the country. At the same time, the PM also noted that Rhodes is a special ambassador to the strong international relations between both nations. Before concluding his letter, PM Modi said that India is currently witnessing a series of socio-economic transformations which is a historic feat, and expressed his confidence that the evolution will contribute to the global good.

Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/olovZ8Pgvn — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 26, 2022

Chris Gayle also receives a letter from PM Modi

Meanwhile, Caribbean cricketer Chris Gayle also received a letter from PM Modi for his close ties with India. "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love,” Gayle wrote on his Twitter handle.

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

