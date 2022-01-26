Last Updated:

'Friend Of India' Jonty Rhodes Shares PM Modi's Letter To Him On R-Day; Hails Constitution

Jonty Rhodes has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind words after getting a letter from the PM on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jonty Rhodes

Image: PTI/BCCI/IPL/Twitter


Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to his official Twitter handle on January 26 to thank the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for his kind words in the personalised letter he received from the PM. Jonty Rhodes received a letter from PM Modi on January 25 where the Prime Minister acknowledged his affection for India, hoping he continues to work closely with the nation and its people. He also added that Rhodes has developed a personal connection with India’s culture, which reflected when the South African named his daughter after India.

Jonty Rhodes thanks PM Modi for a personalised letter

Meanwhile, thanking PM Modi on his Twitter handle, Jonty Rhodes said, “Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind”.

PM Narendra Modi's personalised letter for Jonty Rhodes

PM Modi also mentioned in his letter that he would like to convey the greetings of Republic Day to him, as the 26th January 2022 is more special because India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the East India company this year. He also said he decided to write to him and free other friends of India with a sense of gratitude for their affection for the country. At the same time, the PM also noted that Rhodes is a special ambassador to the strong international relations between both nations. Before concluding his letter, PM Modi said that India is currently witnessing a series of socio-economic transformations which is a historic feat, and expressed his confidence that the evolution will contribute to the global good.

READ | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs at National War Memorial

Chris Gayle also receives a letter from PM Modi

Meanwhile, Caribbean cricketer Chris Gayle also received a letter from PM Modi for his close ties with India. "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love,” Gayle wrote on his Twitter handle.

READ | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi's Brahmakamal cap from Uttarakhand, Manipur Stole catch the eye

Image: PTI/BCCI/IPL/Twitter

READ | Jonty Rhodes rolls back years with stunning run-out as SA legends beat Bangladesh in RSWS
READ | Harsha Bhogle reacts to Chris Gayle missing IPL 2022 auction; 'A big part of its growth'
READ | Chris Gayle 'reaffirms close ties with PM Modi', wishes India on 73rd Republic Day
Tags: Jonty Rhodes, PM Modi, Republic day
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com