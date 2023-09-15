'Frightening how good Nat Sciver-Brunt is': Welsh Fire cricketer hails England all-rounder

In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name into the annals of England women's cricket history as she scored the fastest ODI hundred for the team. England secured a resounding 161-run victory over Sri Lanka, clinching a 2-0 series triumph in an enthralling encounter in Leicester.

Nat Sciver-Brunt overtakes Charlotte Edwards

England's innings was marred by intermittent rain, forcing the match to be reduced to 31-over per side. Nevertheless, England posted an imposing total of 273-8, thanks in large part to Sciver-Brunt and Maia Bouchier. After a shaky start that saw England slip to 18/2, Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier orchestrated a sensational recovery, forging a monumental partnership of 193 runs from just 121 balls. This remarkable stand was not only the highest ODI partnership against Sri Lanka but also a testament to Sciver-Brunt's remarkable leadership and batting prowess.

In her 100th ODI appearance, standing in as captain due to Heather Knight's absence, Sciver-Brunt blazed her way to a stunning century, achieving the milestone in just 66 balls. Her innings, characterised by ferocious pull shots and elegant lofted drives, eventually saw her amass 120 runs off a mere 74 deliveries. Her explosive performance shattered Charlotte Edwards' previous record for the fastest ODI hundred for England, set in 2012.

England bowlers then took center stage, with Charlie Dean scalping 5 wickets for 31 runs, and Lauren Filer contributing with 3 wickets for 30 runs. Sri Lanka, faced with a daunting target, crumbled under the pressure, getting bowled out for 112 in 24.5 overs.

England and Welsh Fire all-rounder Georgia Elwiss praised Sciver-Brunt's brilliance, emphasising her exceptional control and ease in the middle. Meanwhile, England head coach Jon Lewis echoed these sentiments, highlighting Sciver-Brunt's calming influence on the team.

"It is frightening how good Nat Sciver-Brunt is. It's just what we have come to expect from her, and she makes it look so easy," Elwiss said on BBC's Test Match Special.

Lewis, while speaking on Sky Sports, said: "Nat Sciver-Brunt played brilliantly. It was a very well-calculated partnership and very controlled. Someone asked me during the T20 series what we would miss about Nat Sciver-Brunt and it was just that, the control and calmness in the middle that settles everyone else around her."

The victory marked a triumphant return for Sciver-Brunt, who had been rested during the T20I series following a busy summer. Her absence was palpable as England struggled, particularly against Sri Lanka's spinners. However, her comeback showcased her mastery in handling spin bowling, leaving her teammates with a valuable lesson.

In addition to Sciver-Brunt's heroics, Maia Bouchier's maiden ODI fifty and Bess Heath's sprightly debut cameo further highlighted England's depth and potential. With this victory, England bounced back strongly from their T20I series defeat and reinforced their dominance in the longer format.