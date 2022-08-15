'From 1929 Hrs Consider Me As Retired': ICC Pays Stirring Tribute To MS Dhoni- WATCH

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle on Monday to pay a tribute to legendary Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On August 15, 2020, MS Dhoni made the announcement of his retirement from international cricket and sent a shockwave across the entire cricketing world. While India celebrates the 75th Independence Day on Monday, the day also marks two years of MS Dhoni’s retirement.

Meanwhile, paying a tribute to MS Dhoni, ICC shared a video with Dhoni’s career highlights.“‘... from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.’ #OnThisDay in 2020, India superstar @msdhoni bid goodbye to international cricket. A tribute to the legend,” ICC wrote in the tweet.

“... from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”#OnThisDay in 2020, India superstar @msdhoni bid goodbye to international cricket.



More about MS Dhoni's retirement

The Indian cricket legend made his final appearance for the national team during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand. While fans expected Dhoni to take India through to the finals, Team India failed to chase down the target of 240 runs in 50 overs. Dhoni scored 50 runs off 72 balls in the match, and the hopes for a World Cup win were crushed after his rare run-out.

After being absent from cricket for a year, Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15, 2020, while the world was suffering from the first wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. He took to his official Instagram handle with a video compilation of his many memorable moments with the Indian cricket team to announce his decision. “Thanks, Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” Dhoni said captioning the post.

A closer look at MS Dhoni's stellar International career for the Indian cricket team

Dhoni played over 500 international matches for India and led the team in all formats for a total of 331 matches. Leading India in 60 Test matches from 2008 to 2014, Dhoni helped the national team win 27 games, lose 15 and draw 15 matches. The explosive batter scored a total of 4876 runs in 90 Test matches for the team in the longest format of the match.

In his ODI career, Dhoni played 350 matches, leading India in 199 games. While he returned with 110 wins and 74 defeats in the 50-over format, the former skipper also scored 10773 runs, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. In the T20I format, he led the team in 72 matches and returned with 41 wins, alongside 28 defeats.

Dhoni scored 1617 runs in 98 20-over matches and is most remembered for leading India to an ICC T20 World Cup win in 2007. Interestingly Dhoni returned with top laurels for the team in all three formats. He helped the team lift the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 trophy, which was India’s first title in 28 years. In the test format, India became the World No. 1 for the first time in 2008.