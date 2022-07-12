Last Updated:

From 498/4 Against Netherlands To 110 All Out Vs India: England Trolled For Poor Display

This comes just weeks after England scored a whopping 498 runs against the Netherlands to register the highest-ever total in the 50-over game.

The England Men's Cricket Team is being heavily trolled on social media after getting bowled out for just 110 runs in the first ODI against India. This comes just weeks after England scored a whopping 498 runs against the Netherlands to register the highest-ever total in the 50-over format of the sport. England became the victim of a superb bowling spell by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who picked five wickets between them in the first 10 overs. Bumrah led the attack for India with 4 of those five wickets. 

Netizens have turned to social media to mock the England team for their poor display against Team India in the first ODI. Amongst those who took to Twitter to react to England's shameful performance are former India cricketers Amit Mishra, Wasim Jaffer, Anjum Chopra, and former England skipper Michael Vaughan. Take a look at the cricket fraternity's reaction to England vs India ODI game.

Earlier in the game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. England lost five wickets for just 26 runs on the board. Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone were dismissed for a duck. Jos Buttler top-scored for England with 30 off 32 balls. Moeen Ali, David Willey, and Brydon Carse were the other batters for England to reach the double-digit mark. The rest of the line-up was dismissed for 9 runs or less. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets, while Prasidh Krishna scalped one to his name. 

England vs India 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. 

