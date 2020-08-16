Last Updated:

Lt. Col MS Dhoni: From Representing India On-field To Serving In J&K

As MS Dhoni announces his retirement from international cricket, here's a throwback to when he served in the Indian Army

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani
Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

The cricketer has always worn his passion and love for the Army on his sleeve.

In 2019, the cricketer completed his two-week stint with the Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni had withdrawn for the series against West Indies as he served in the Army in July 2019.

The Lt. Colonel had carried out patrolling, guard duties, and similar responsibilities like other soldiers. He announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15.

