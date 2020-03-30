From Being WC Hero To A Real-life Hero, Joginder Sharma Reveals The More Challenging Task

Former Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma, who helped India clinch the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, continues to be a hero for the country as he serves in the police and is in the frontline in the battle against the deadly Coronavirus. Joginder Sharma, now a Deputy Superidentant of Police in Haryana, was recently seen in his police uniform performing patrol duties amid the 21-day lockdown imposed. Apart from his fans, even ICC paid a tribute to the 'real world hero.'

The World Cup-winning hero recently opened up on his experience as a cricketer and a police officer and also revealed which one has been a more challenging job for him. Speaking to a news agency, Sharma stated that the pressure he faces as a police officer is more challenging as people are losing their lives and hence, the contribution is much bigger.

He added that it was a big thing to win the World Cup for India, but even though he is playing a small part in saving the nation, it is huge for him. The former cricketer stated that it was the nature of his sport to play as a team and similarly, the nation needs to come together at this hour and the biggest help will be to stay inside our homes.

Ajay Thakur Patrols In Himachal

Similar to Sharma, former Indian Kabbadi captain Ajay Thakur was also seen donning his uniform and reprising his role as an officer in the Himachal Pradesh Police. Thakur, who has been a World Cup winner and Asian Games gold medalist, has been on patrol duty in Bilaspur town ensuring people stay at home in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Taking to Instagram, Thakur also shared a video of himself on duty and advised people to stay home. He said, "There is still time, please stay at home. Also, advise others to do the same and co-operate with the government. Only then, we’ll be able to do this."

Recently, the Former Indian skipper posted a video on YouTube urging citizens to follow government instructions amid the lockdown. Thakur said, "I request you all to stay home and follow the lockdown because there is only one way to fight it. That is to stay home, avoid handshakes and avoid getting out." He also stressed on the significance of social distancing at this hour.

