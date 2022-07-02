Bumrah To Karthik, A Look At Team India's Tryst With Captaincy In The Span Of A Year

Team India's captaincy has been trading batons ever since the beginning of 2021. After Ravi Shastri’s tenure came to an end with the 2021 T20 World Cup, Team India has seen at least six players donning the skipper's cap. Let's delve deep into Team India's tryst with captaincy under one year, which remains very much a mystery unsolved to date.

After Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy responsibilities, following the conclusion of the World Cup last year, he was shockingly removed from the ODI captaincy after the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) decided to keep a single captain for the ODI and T20I formats. However, after the Test series against South Africa, Kohli stepped down from the Test captaincy with Rohit Sharma named as the all-format captain of Team India.

Team India captaincy: Risky gamble or breakthrough for youngsters?

The first instance when Team India had a different skipper besides Virat Kohli was during the Australia tour last year. Virat Kohli took paternity leave after the first test following which Ajinkya Rahane captained India in the remaining matches of the Test series. The second instance of having a new captain for Team India was during the Sri Lanka tour last year when Shikhar Dhawan was at the helm in absence of other senior players who were touring England back then.

Injuries and a jam-packed schedule also contributed to Team India's captaincy changing hands. Rohit Sharma missed the ODI series in South Africa which led to KL Rahul taking over the mantle from the regular skipper for the three-match ODI series. Following the IPL break, KL Rahul was set to lead India against South Africa in five-match T20I series, only to be ruled out due to injury. Rishabh Pant got the opportunity to lead the team with the series ending in a draw. With senior members travelling to England for the Test series, Hardik Pandya was handed Team India's captaincy against Ireland which Men in Blue won 2-0.

'Wasn’t the plan when I started': Rahul Dravid

Following the conclusion of India vs South Africa 5th T20I, coach Rahul Dravid weighed in on the experience of having six different captains in eight months. He explained, “It (coaching) has been quite exciting, it has been good fun, I must say. It’s been challenging as well, we have got six captains in the last eight months, which actually wasn’t the plan when I started, but it’s the nature of the number of games we are playing, it’s the nature of Covid, so I have had to work with quite a few people, it has been great fun. A lot of other guys have got an opportunity to lead, we have got opportunities to create more leaders in the group."

Jasprit Bumrah & Dinesh Karthik latest to join captaincy bandwagon

After Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Dinesh Karthik are the latest players to be given the opportunity to lead Team India. The decision by BCCI to appoint Bumrah as the skipper for the one-off Test against England came after Rohit Sharma failed to recover from COVID-19 he suffered during the warm-up picture. Bumrah also made history by becoming the second pace bowler after Kapil Dev to lead the team.

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, was handed the captaincy for the first time after being associated with Team India for over a decade. Karthik, who has captained IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, was handed the captaincy for the two warm-up matches scheduled to be played against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1 July 3 ahead of the limited-overs leg starting from Thursday, July 7.