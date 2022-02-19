'From Getting Dropped In Tests To Captain Of India': Netizens Laud Rohit Sharma's Rise

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the full-time Test skipper of the Indian cricket team starting with the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March. Sharma was earlier appointed as the full-time limited-overs skipper of the team in December 2021, replacing Virat Kohli. Kohli later announced his decision of stepping down from captaincy in the Test format as well following the 2-1 series defeat against South Africa.

Speaking to the media through a virtual press conference, the Chairman of the selection committee of the Indian cricket team, Chetan Sharma conveyed the decision to everyone. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans had already started projecting Sharma as the full-time Test skipper ever since Kohli stepped down, and following Chetan Sharma’s announcement on Saturday, the fans took the social media by storm with their reactions.

How did the fans react?

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut for India in 2013, almost six years after bursting into the white-ball scene. He was given limited opportunities in the longest format of the game at the beginning of his career, however, he took the opportunities with both hands and became an unstoppable force in all formats. Reacting to Rohit Sharma’s appointment as the Test skipper, fans mentioned that he has come a long way from being called a failed red-ball cricketer, to becoming the Test skipper of the biggest cricket-loving nation. At the same time, there were many other reactions congratulating the 34-year-old for his achievement.

Get ready for the new test captain of indian cricket team 🇮🇳 👑 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hR1lM7EIki — crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) February 19, 2022

From Being Called A Failed Red Ball Cricketer To Leading World's Biggest Cricket Loving Country In Red Ball Cricket. Inspiration For Many. 🔥🔥🔥 — Saksham Garg (@sakshamgarg100) February 19, 2022

Good luck Rohit Sharma. Test captaincy is the most difficult job. Things change from sessions to sessions — Miscellaneous (@Indiannomadic) February 19, 2022

This is very good decision for BCCI. The Hit man Rohit sharma got another job for Team India. Congratulations Hit man

🙏🙏🙏 — Sagar moharana@🙏🙏🙏 (@Sagar57168085) February 19, 2022

From getting dropped in Tests to Test Captain of India, Rohit Sharma's rise in test cricket has been an inspiration. Sun has risen very well. pic.twitter.com/5UoWdzx8eL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 19, 2022

India's Test series against Sri Lanka to begin with Mohali Test

Rohit Sharma will assume the role of the team’s leader starting with the first Test on March 6. India is currently locking horns against West Indies in the T20I series and will next play the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The three matches of the T20I series will be held on February 24, February 26, and February 27, respectively. The first Test match against Sri Lanka will be played in Mohali, while the series will conclude with the pink-ball day-night Test at Bangalore.

(Image: BCCI)