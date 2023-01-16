From Hockey World Cup To Cricket: Check Out All The Major Sporting Events Of This Week

Sports fans around the globe are up for a treat as many high-intensity matches are scheduled to be held across sports this week. While the India men’s hockey team lock horns against Wales in their final group stage match at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team will lock horns against New Zealand in an ODI series. At the same time, Shafali Verma-led India U-19 women’s team will look to continue their winning run in the U-19 Women's World Cup. Having said that, here’s a look at the major sporting events scheduled to be held between January 16 to January 22.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Team India will face Wales in their final group match at the Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 19. India have played two games so far in the marquee event and are currently placed second in Pool D. India kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain on January 13 and then returned with a goalless draw against England on January 15.

India vs Wales on January 19 at 7:00 PM IST in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

India vs New Zealand ODI series

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be up against New Zealand in the first two of the three-match ODI series this week. The Men In Blue are coming off a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka and will continue their preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Here’s a look at India’s upcoming fixture this week.

India vs New Zealand on January 18 at 1:30 PM IST in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

India vs New Zealand on January 21 at 1:30 PM IST in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

ICC U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup 2023

Shafali Verma-led India U-19 women’s team will lock horns against UAE and Scotland in the group stage of the U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup 2023 this week. India opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over South Africa on January 14.

India U-19 women vs UAE U-19 women on January 16 in Willowmoore Park, Benoni

India U-19 women vs Scotland U-19 women on January 18 in Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni

Big Football clashes of the week

While Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2022-23 on January 20, Liverpool will be up against Chelsea on January 21. Manchester United will face league toppers Arsenal on January 22 in an away clash. In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his Al Nassr debut against Ettifaq on January 22.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on January 20 at 1:30 AM IST

Liverpool vs Chelsea on January 21 at 6:00 PM IST

Arsenal vs Manchester United on January 22 at 10:00 PM IST

Al Nassr vs Ettifaq on January 22 at 11:00 PM IST

Australia Open 2023